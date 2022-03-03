Saints Re-Sign TE Juwan Johnson

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have re-signed TE Juwan Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson was set to be an exclusive rights free agent meaning he could only negotiate with New Orleans.

Johnson, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end. He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 13 of 21 targets for 159 yards and four touchdowns.