Saints Re-Signing DT Nathan Shepherd To One-Year Extension

Josina Anderson reports that the Saints are re-signing DT Nathan Shepherd to a one-year extension.
Shepherd, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,447,720 contract that included a $987,720 signing bonus.
Shepherd signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2022 to remain with the Jets before signing a three-year, $15 million contract with New Orleans the following offseason.
The Saints restructured his deal at the end of last season to clear $3 million in cap space.
In 2024, Shepherd appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 13 starts.
