Saints Re-Signing EDGE Chase Young

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Saints are re-signing EDGE Chase Young.

According to Ian Rapoport, Young receives a three-year, $51 million contract from New Orleans.

Young was among the best available pass rushers this offseason and has finally secured a sizable contract to match up his talent.

Young, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline in 2023 for a compensatory third-round pick. Young played out his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2024 worth up to $13 million.

In 2024, Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 31 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

