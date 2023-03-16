Saints Re-Signing P Blake Gillikin

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are re-signing P Blake Gillikin to an undisclosed contract.

Gillikin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2020. He played out the final of his rookie contract with the Saints.

Gillikin was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Gillikin appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and totaled 3,571 yards on 77 attempts including 32. punts downed inside the 20-yard line.