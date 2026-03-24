Saints Re-Signing S Terrell Burgess

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Saints are re-signing S Terrell Burgess.

Burgess, 27, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived him with an injury designation, however. He caught on with the Commanders and was signed to the practice squad to start the season before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Bills signed Burgess to a contract in 2024 but waived him with an injury designation. He caught on with the Saints in 2025 after missing the entire 2024 season and signed to the active roster at the end of September.

In 2025, Burgess appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 22 total tackles.