Saints Re-Signing TE Juwan Johnson To Three-Year Deal

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Saints are re-signing TE Juwan Johnson to a three-year contract worth over $30 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal has a base value of $30.75 million with a maximum value of $34.5 million including $21.25 million guaranteed.

Johnson, 28, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Saints and caught 50 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns.

