Saints Releasing DE Isaiah Foskey

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are waiving former second-round pick DE Isaiah Foskey.

Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus.

In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.