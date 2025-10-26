Saints Reportedly Open To Trading WR Rashid Shaheed

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, sources believe Saints WR Rashid Shaheed “can be had for the right price” ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

The Saints have maintained that they are not interested in trading their receivers including Chris Olave. However, Schefter says that teams continue to call the Saints about the trade availability of Shaheed.

Schefter adds that the three teams that appears to be the most aggressive in landing a receiver right now are the Steelers, Bill and Broncos.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Shaheed has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 30 passes on 45 targets for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Shaheed as it becomes available.