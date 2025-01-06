Saints Request Interview With Bills OC Joe Brady For HC Job

The New Orleans Saints have placed a request to interview Bills OC Joe Brady for their head-coaching vacancy, according to Dianna Russini.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering that the Saints were expected to meet with candidates who have ties to New Orleans.

Brady previously worked for the Saints a few years ago.

The Jets have also requested an interview with Brady.

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.