Saints Request Interview With Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Dianna Russini reports that the New Orleans Saints have put in a request to speak with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Monday for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Saints’ job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Bills OC Joe Brady

Eagles OC Kellen Moore

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Weaver also has interest from the Bears in their head coach position.

Weaver, 44, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 9 in passing yards allowed and No. 9 in rushing yards allowed.