Saints Restructure RB Alvin Kamara’s Contract

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints recently converted $10.155 million of RB Alvin Kamara‘s salary, but it wasn’t a standard salary conversion.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints and Kamara adjusted his contract and lowered his cap number for 2026 by $8 million.

The Saints have restructured multiple contracts in recent days ahead of free agency. This is an annual thing for New Orleans.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.