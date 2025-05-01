Saints Rookie QB Tyler Shough Likely To Start Week 1?

Saints QB Derek Carr‘s status for the 2025 season is in question as he has not been in attendance during the team’s offseason workouts while they figure out the next steps with his shoulder injury.

With the uncertainty surrounding Carr, New Orleans used the No. 40 overall pick in the draft on Louisville QB Tyler Shough.

Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football both think Shough will be the Week 1 starter, and Underhill believes Shough has “80 percent or higher odds to start 80 percent of the games this year” for the Saints.

Underhill doesn’t see how the Saints could move forward with Carr after everything has played out over the last year, as they look to build a new culture with HC Kellen Moore.

“I would have trouble understanding why you would allow that to happen, you’re trying to build a new culture, you can’t let that guy … you just got a rookie QB, this is the example you’re going to give him.”

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.