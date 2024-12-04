Saints S Roderic Teamer Suspended Three Games

According to Tom Pelissero, Saints S Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the next three games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Teamer, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders on a restricted deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he caught on with the Saints.

In 2024, Teamer has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded no stats.