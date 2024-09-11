Saints Sign DB Shemar Jean-Charles To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Jean-Charles, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.

Green Bay waived him coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal and he caught on with the 49ers practice squad. San Francisco let him go in November and he caught on with the Saints. New Orleans re-signed him to a contract in April but cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Jean-Charles appeared in five games for the 49ers and two games for the Saints, recording four total tackles.