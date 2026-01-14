Saints Sign DE Myles Cole To Futures Contract

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DE Myles Cole to a futures contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cole, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and wound up cracking the active roster as a rookie.

Jacksonville elected to cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. The Bengals signed him to their practice squad in September, but released him a month later.

In 2024, Cole appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.