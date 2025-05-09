Saints Sign First-Round OT Kelvin Banks Jr. & Five Other Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to a rookie contract.

This leaves New Orleans with three remaining unsigned picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Kelvin Banks OT Signed 2 40 Tyler Shough QB 3 71 Vernon Broughton DT 3 93 Jonas Sanker S 4 112 Danny Stutsman LB Signed 4 131 Quincy Riley CB Signed 6 184 Devin Neal RB Signed 7 248 Moliki Matavao TE Signed 7 254 Fadil Diggs EDGE Signed

Banks, 21, was a five-star recruit, the third-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class out of Humble, Texas. He committed to Oregon but decommitted for Texas when former HC Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job.

He spent three seasons with Texas and was a second-team All-Big 12 in 2022, second-team All-American in 2023 and first-team All-American in 2024.

The Saints used the No. 9 overall pick in round one on Banks. He’s projected to sign Banks to a four-year, $27,688,114 contract that includes a $16,776,806 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Banks started all 42 games he appeared in at left tackle.