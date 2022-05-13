Saints Sign First-Round OT Trevor Penning

The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round OT Trevor Penning to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
Penning is the first of the Saints’ 2022 draft picks to sign his rookie deal:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Chris Olave
|WR
|1
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|5
|D’Marco Jackson
|LB
|6
|Jordan Jackson
|DT
Penning, 22, was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020. The Saints used the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) and Riley Reiff (play style).
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,143,317 contract that includes a $7,466,049. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his four-year college career, Penning appeared in 37 games and made 33 starts with 31 of them at left tackle, one at right tackle, and one start at right guard.
