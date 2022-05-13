Saints Sign First-Round OT Trevor Penning

The New Orleans Saints have signed first-round OT Trevor Penning to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Penning is the first of the Saints’ 2022 draft picks to sign his rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Chris Olave WR 1 Trevor Penning OT Signed 2 Alontae Taylor CB 5 D’Marco Jackson LB 6 Jordan Jackson DT

Penning, 22, was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020. The Saints used the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) and Riley Reiff (play style).

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,143,317 contract that includes a $7,466,049. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Penning appeared in 37 games and made 33 starts with 31 of them at left tackle, one at right tackle, and one start at right guard.