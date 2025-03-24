Saints Sign G Dillon Radunz

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed former Titans G Dillon Radunz to a one-year deal.

Radunz took visits with the Saints and the Seahawks before ultimately signing with New Orleans.

Radunz, 26, was a second-round pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State back in 2021. He finished up a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $6,326,873 which included a $1,961,364 signing bonus.

He made a base salary of $1.52 million in 2024 and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Radunz started 15 games for the Titans at right guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.