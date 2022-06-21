Saints Sign TE Brandon Dillon

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed TE Brandon Dillon to a contract on Tuesday.

#Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon ⚜️https://t.co/31gYGUsu7o — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 21, 2022

Dillon, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2019. He was waived at the start of the 2019 season and has been on and off of their roster ever over the last two years. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

For his career, Dillon has appeared in five games for the Vikings and caught one pass for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.