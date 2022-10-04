Saints Make Five Moves Including Signing CB Chris Harris To PS

The New Orleans Saints signed three players to their practice squad on Tuesday including CB Chris Harris, DB Jordan Brown and RB Adam Prentice, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Saints also released DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad and waived DB DeMarCus Fields.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Harris, 33, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2011. He has played all seven years of his NFL career in Denver.

Harris was entering the final year of his five-year, $42.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.8 million for the 2019 season when Denver signed him to a new, one-year, $12.05 million deal last year.

From there, Harris agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $20 million with the Chargers in 2020.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 37 tackles, one interception and six pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.