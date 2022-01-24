Saints Sign Two More Players To Futures Deals

The New Orleans Saints officially signed RB Josh Adams and WR Kirk Merritt to future contracts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Saints:

Adams, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad. From there, Adams joined the Jets last year before eventually signing on to the Saints’ practice squad this past season.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.