Saints Sign WR Velus Jones To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially signed WR Velus Jones to their practice squad on Thursday.

The NFL’s transactions wire has him listed as running back for whatever that’s worth.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

DB Dalys Beanum DB Elliott Davison T Easton Kilty DB Jayden Price LB Nephi Sewell K Charlie Smyth (International) TE Treyton Welch DT Coziah Izzard LB Eku Leota QB Jake Haener LB Fadil Diggs T William Sherman QB Hunter Dekkers (Injured) WR Kevin Austin WR Dante Pettis WR Ronnie Bell TE Moliki Matavao WR Velus Jones

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

From there, Jones caught on with the Panthers to finish out the season before joining the Saints in March. He was later cut loose.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Bears and Panthers and caught one pass for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 yards on two carries.