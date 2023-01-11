Saints Signing CB Troy Pride To Futures Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Saints are signing CB Troy Pride to a reserve/futures deal.

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him. He was waived by the Panthers in July after missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and two pass deflections.