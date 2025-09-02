Saints Signing QB Tommy Mellott

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Saints are signing QB Tommy Mellott to their practice squad.

Pelissero mentions Mellott was working out at receiver during his time with the Raiders this offseason.

Mellott, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Montana State. He signed a four-year, $4.37 million contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of camp.

In his collegiate career, Mellott appeared in 39 games at Montana State and completed 353 of 551 passes for 4,745 yards, 39 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 419 times for 2,847 yards and 38 touchdowns.