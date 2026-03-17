Saints Signing RB Ty Chandler

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing Vikings RB Ty Chandler to a contract.

Chandler, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of North Carolina. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

In 2025, Chandler appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded 17 rushing attempts for 47 yards (2.8 YPC), to go along with three receptions for 11 yards (7.0 YPC).