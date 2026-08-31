Saints Signing RB Zamir White To PS

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are re-signing RB Zamir White to the practice squad.

White, 26, was a two-year starter at Georgia and led the team in rushing yards over his last two years at the school. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year, $4,403,930 rookie contract, including a $743,930 signing bonus and was an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed with the 49ers. San Francisco traded him during camp this year to the Saints for LB Deion Jones but he was among the final roster cuts.

In 2025, White appeared in six games for the Raiders and rushed 12 times for 32 yards to go along with four receptions on six targets for 24 yards.