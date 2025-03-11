Saints Signing S Justin Reid To Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints are signing veteran S Justin Reid to a three-year contract worth $31.5 million.

Reid receives $22.25 million of this contract fully guaranteed.

Reid was one of the best available players at this point in free agency including one of the top safeties in this market. He should be a quality addition for the Saints’ secondary.

Reid, 28, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs.

In 2024, Reid appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts for them at safety while recording 87 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.