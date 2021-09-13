Saints Signing WR Kenny Stills To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo.

Kenny Stills

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

  1. RB Alex Armah
  2. WR Kawaan Baker
  3. DT Josiah Bronson
  4. DB KeiVarae Russell
  5. WR Kevin White
  6. Easop Winston
  7. TE Ethan Wolf
  8. DB Ka’Dar Hollman
  9. DE Jalyn Holmes
  10. DT Jaleel Johnson
  11. G Derrick Kelly
  12. DB Dylan Mabin
  13. K Aldrick Rosas
  14. DB Jeff Heath
  15. WR Kenny Stills

Stills was among a group of free agents who tried out for New Orleans on Monday. 

Stills, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last year and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster. 

In 2020, Stills appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes for 144 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list

