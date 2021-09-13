Saints Signing WR Kenny Stills To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Stills was among a group of free agents who tried out for New Orleans on Monday.

Stills, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last year and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

In 2020, Stills appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes for 144 yards receiving and one touchdown.

