Saints Signing WR Shaquan Davis, Waiving WR Marquez Callaway

The Saints announced Sunday that they are signing WR Shaquan Davis and waiving recently signed WR Marquez Callaway.

Callaway, 26, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons, with the team declining to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season.

The Broncos signed Callaway back in March of 2023 but released him coming out of the preseason. He then had a stint on the Raiders’ practice squad before being let go once again. He returned to the Saints.

New Orleans signed him to a futures contract in January of 2024 before waiving him at the end of July and bringing him back at the start of August.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.