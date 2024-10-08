Saints Still Expected To Pursue Davante Adams Following Derek Carr’s Injury

According to Josina Anderson, it’s her understanding that Derek Carr‘s oblique injury won’t impact their interest in acquiring Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Anderson reports New Orleans’ interest is contingent on Adams’ evaluations of the teams following Week 5’s results.

Anderson also confirms Carr is currently considered “week-to-week.”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise given New Orleans is contending in the NFC South and Carr could return in the near future to continue the playoff push.

Earlier today, Jordan Schultz reported the Jets are still expected to be in the mix to trade for Adams after firing HC Robert Saleh. It’ll be interesting to see if instability on both New York and New Orleans impacts Adams’ decision.

The Raiders have been hoping to trade Adams sooner rather than later, but are still holding firm on getting a second-round pick back for the star receiver.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.