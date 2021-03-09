Saints Tagging S Marcus Williams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are placing the franchise tag on S Marcus Williams.

This comes as a major surprise, as New Orleans is still digging its way out of a cap deficit that’s tens of millions of dollars.

However, New Orleans loves Williams and has been prioritizing trying to find a way to keep him on board.

The tag for Williams is expected to be around $10 million fully guaranteed.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans and is now in position to test the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defended.

