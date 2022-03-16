Saints Tendering RFA DT Shy Tuttle

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are giving the original round tender to restricted free agent DT Shy Tuttle.

The tender will be $2.4 million for the 2022 season and gives New Orleans the right to match any offer sheet Tuttle gets from another team, though no draft pick compensation given Tuttle is a former undrafted free agent.

Tuttle, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

In 2021, Tuttle appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 48 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery and three pass deflections.