Conflicting Reports About Saints Possibly Interviewing David Shaw For HC Job

Update:

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints do not have plans to interview former Stanford HC David Shaw at this time for their head-coaching job.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the Saints will interview former Stanford HC David Shaw for their head-coaching job.

Shaw has been working for the Broncos as a senior personnel executive.

The Saints just getting their head-coaching search underway so you can expect more names linked to their job in near future.

Shaw, 52, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.