Saints To Interview Giants OC Mike Kafka In Person Saturday

According to Jonathan Jones, the Saints will interview Giants OC Mike Kafka in person on Saturday.

New Orleans is the final team with a head coaching vacancy remaining this offseason.

The following is a current list of candidates for the Saints’ head coaching job:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Kafka, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach.

In 2024, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 30 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.

