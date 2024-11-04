Saints Unlikely To Hold Fire Sale Before Trade Deadline But Could Move Marshon Lattimore

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are not expected to trade away a bunch of players in a fire sale before the trade deadline even after firing HC Dennis Allen.

However, Pelissero says the Saints have gotten trade interest in CB Marshon Lattimore, including from the Chiefs, and they could make a move involving him.

The veteran corner was a speculative trade candidate in the offseason and interest in him has been rekindled. His future with the Saints is up in the air beyond this season.

However, it does not seem like the Saints are ready to gut the roster just yet despite their 2-7 start.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.

We will have more on Lattimore as it becomes available.