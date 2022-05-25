Saints Waive TE Ethan Wolf From Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints officially waived TE Ethan Wolf from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Wolf, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He was waived at the start the season and caught on with the Packers’ practice squad.

From there, Wolf has had brief stints with the Panthers, Jaguars, Rams and Saints before recently joining the Colts’ practice squad. He returned to the Saints’ practice squad in 2020.

In 2021, Wolf appeared in two games for the Saints and caught two passes for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at Tennessee, Wolf caught 91 passes for 996 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 44 games.