Saints Waive WR Kawaan Baker

The New Orleans Saints placed WR Kawaan Baker on waivers after he finished serving his six-game suspension to open the season, per Field Yates.

Baker, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in June of 2021 and later re-signed on a futures deal in January of 2022.

In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded no statistics.