Saints Waiving CB Cameron Dantzler

The Saints announced they are waiving CB Cameron Dantzler on Monday.

Dantzler, 25, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023 when the Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March.

The Commanders then claimed him and he later signed with the Bills during the offseason before being waived with an injury settlement.

From there, Dantzler had a brief stint with the Texans before being signed to the Saints’ active roster.

In 2023, Dantzler appeared in two games for the Saints but did not record any statistics.