Per the NFL transaction wire, the Saints worked out eight players this week.

The full list includes:

WR Damien Alford WR Samori Toure K Justin Tucker WR Juice Wells RB Ian Wheeler WR Isaiah Wooden K Cade York RB Elijah Young

Of the group, the Saints signed Toure, Wheeler and York to the practice squad.

York, 24, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season, and he caught on with the Titans’ practice squad. New York signed him off Tennessee’s practice squad, and he never appeared in a game for either team.

The Browns re-signed York to a contract and wound up trading him to the Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, York was later released by the Commanders after one game.

York then caught on with the Bengals as an injury replacement for K Evan McPherson.

In 2024, York appeared in one game for the Commanders and five for the Bengals. He missed both of his field goal attempts for Washington, but made nine of his 11 attempts in Cincinnati. His longest field goal was 59 yards, and he made 69.2 percent of his kicks for the season.