Saints Worked Out Syracuse QB Kyle McCord

The New Orleans Saints hosted a private workout with Syracuse QB Kyle McCord on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Saints QB coach Scott Tolzien was in attendance and the team is clearly looking for a long-term solution to develop behind QB Derek Carr.

He’ll be among the top quarterbacks available in the draft and is projected to be a mid-round selection.

McCord, 22, transferred to Syracuse after three years at Ohio State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

He broke the ACC single-season passing record in 2024 with 4,779 yards.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.