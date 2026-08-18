Saints Worked Out WRs Chase Claypool & Josh Reynolds

The New Orleans Saints hosted veteran WRs Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds for workouts on Tuesday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

It’s worth noting Saints first-round WR Jordyn Tyson will miss around two months with a hamstring injury.

Claypool, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022. Chicago traded Claypool to the Dolphins the following season in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Bills signed him to a contract in May 2024 but released him in August with an injury settlement.

In 2023, Claypool appeared in three games for the Bears and nine games for the Dolphins, recording eight receptions on 21 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Reynolds, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million extension.

He was testing the market again before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos. The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve before eventually cutting him. He was later claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut him in 2025 and he caught on with the Jets.

In 2025, Reynolds appeared in five games for the Jets and caught three passes on five targets for 21 yards.