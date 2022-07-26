Saints Working Out LB Chris Odom

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are working out LB Chris Odom, who finished his USFL season as Defensive Player of the Year.

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team.

The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.

Odom returned to the Falcons before joining the Commanders’ practice squad. He was eventually promoted to the active roster in Washington for the 2019 season.

For his NFL career, Odom has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and Commanders and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks and recorded four blocked kicks, six forced fumbles, and eight tackles for a loss.

