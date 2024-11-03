Saints WR Chris Olave Hospitalized With Concussion

Update: The team announced that Olave has been discharged from the hospital and will travel home with the team tonight.

The Saints quickly ruled out WR Chris Olave on Sunday due to a concussion that led to him being stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Per Ian Rapoport, Olave has movement in his extremities and will undergo further evaluation at a nearby medical center.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is in the third year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Olave has appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 31 passes for 387 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Olave as it becomes available.