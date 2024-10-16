Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Undergoing Surgery On Meniscus

Per Nick Underhill, Saints WR Rashid Shaheed is having surgery on his meniscus and has a chance to go on injured reserve during the recovery process.

Adam Schefter reports that Shaheed will undergo surgery on Thursday and it will then be determined if he misses multiple weeks or the remainder of the season.

Shaheed, 26, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights free agent and made more than the league minimum after negotiating a new deal with New Orleans. The money on his extension is for the 2025 season and he will remain with the Saints for the next two seasons.

In 2024, Shaheed has appeared in six games for the Saints and caught 20 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed six times for 29 yards.

We will have more on Shaheed as it becomes available.