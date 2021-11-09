Sam Darnold Expected To Miss ‘Several’ Weeks With Fractured Scapula

According to Ian Rapoport, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is expected to miss “several weeks” after suffering a fractured scapula in his right shoulder.

Carolina will now turn to P.J. Walker to fill in for Darnold, while they also signed Matt Barkley as a backup option.

Darnold, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York.

He’s set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season and $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Darnold has appeared in nine games and recorded 182 completions on 306 pass attempts (59.5 percent) for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.