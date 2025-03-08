Sam Darnold Not Expected To Return To Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that after the Seahawks traded QB Geno Smith to the Raiders, QB Sam Darnold is no longer expected to return to the Vikings.

Pelissero adds that the Vikings are exploring other options, including re-signing QB Daniel Jones, with Jones also looking at other offers, including one from the Colts.

Pelissero recently mentioned that the Seahawks are now expected to explore veteran quarterback options in an attempt to replace Smith with “Sam Darnold viewed by league sources as a leading contender.”

Dianna Russini reports that the Seahawks are targeting Darnold as their next quarterback, meanwhile, Pelissero says that Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to be cleared to practice this spring and will likely get his chance to compete with a veteran.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

