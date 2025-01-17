Sam Darnold’s Market Still Expected To Be Above $30M Per Year

James Palmer of Underdog, citing AFC and NFC executives, reports Vikings’ impending free-agent QB Sam Darnold‘s market price is still expected to be above $30 million per year.

Despite struggling in Minnesota’s final two games, Palmer points out Darnold’s price is driven by there being several quarterback-needy teams around the NFL and just two “top-tier quarterbacks” in this year’s draft with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

Palmer mentions that both executives consider Darnold the top quarterback in this year’s class of free agents and the next best option “may not even be close.”

Both executives also told Palmer they would be “shocked” if Minnesota didn’t re-sign Darnold after leading them to a 14-3 record in the regular season and questions still surrounding J.J. McCarthy‘s health after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

In the immediate aftermath of the Vikings’ shocking 27-9 upset loss to the Rams to close out wildcard weekend, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell credited Darnold with his performance in the first 16 games of the season. However, O’Connell also couldn’t avoid mentioning how Darnold’s regression in the last two games doomed Minnesota and ended such a promising season.

“I just want to say it’s very important that we all think about Sam’s body of work, what he was able to do this year, when not very many people thought he would be able to lead a team to 14 wins, which is rare,” O’Connell said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “The way he came in, committed himself to just a daily process to be the best version of himself.

“It did not work out in the end. I think Sam would be the first one to tell you. Could he have played better tonight? I’m sure he would tell you he could have. Could I have coached better? I promise you I could have. Could our team have rallied around a play here and there to keep it close? For sure.”

The Vikings will have their franchise/transition tag available if they want to go that route with Darnold this offseason.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Vikings quarterback situation as the news is available.