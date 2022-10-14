Sam Ehlinger Taking Over As Colts’ Backup QB, Replacing Nick Foles

Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports that Sam Ehlinger is taking over the Colts’ backup quarterback to Matt Ryan, replacing Nick Foles.

This move isn’t a threat to Ryan’s status as the team’s starter, even though he currently leads the NFL with 10 turnovers.

Instead, Chappell explains that the Colts are curious about whether Ehlinger could spark some offense with his mobility if Frank Reich feels a change is needed.

The Colts plan to have Foles inactive on Sunday.

Stephen Holder confirms the news and adds that Ehlinger could end up handing quarterback sneaks and run some read-option plays for the Colts with their run game still struggling.

Ehlinger, 24, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors last season and was an honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ehlinger was active for three games.

During his four-year college career at Texas, Ehlinger completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 554 times for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns in 46 career games.