Saquon Barkley Expected To Miss Three Weeks With Sprained Ankle

According to Adam Schefter, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is looking at a three-week absence after spraining his ankle in the Week 2 win against the Cardinals

Schefter says Barkley avoided a high ankle sprain which would have necessitated a more extensive absence.

Still, it’s a big blow for New York to lose their best offensive player for possibly the next three games. They play the 49ers on Thursday followed by the Seahawks and then the Dolphins.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley has appeared in two games for the Giants and rushed for 114 yards on 29 attempts with one rushing touchdown to go along with nine receptions on 11 targets for 41 yards receiving and one touchdown.

