Schefter: Patriots Don’t Appear Willing To Make Christian Gonzalez Highest-Paid CB

Last month, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team offered CB Christian Gonzalez an extension that would make him the league’s highest-paid at the position.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter spoke on Gonzalez’s situation and contradicted what Kraft said a month ago. Schefter said the two sides haven’t been close to a deal at any point, and also mentioned Gonzalez has the same agent as Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon, whose deal came in at four-years, $132 million.

Schefter says the Patriots “have not been in that category” with Gonzalez regarding Witherspoon resetting the market, and he feels they don’t appear to be going there as of now. He also brought up HC Mike Vrabel‘s defensive philosophies emphasizing pressuring the quarterback, which could factor in to the hesitation of spending a significant amount up front in the secondary.

Ultimately, Schefter thinks there will be one more push by both sides to try to get something done before the season starts. He wonders where things could go without a resolution, and believes there is a wide range of outcomes if he’s not extended, including even a trade.

Gonzalez, 24, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.